Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,163 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBCI opened at $41.86 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. BidaskClub downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

