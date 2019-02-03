Getty Realty (GTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.32

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 2541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,114,000 after acquiring an additional 244,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 816,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 196,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,913,000 after acquiring an additional 151,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 55,274 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile (NYSE:GTY)

