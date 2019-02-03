Genus (GNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2019 // No Comments

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Genus to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,475 ($32.34) to GBX 2,630 ($34.37) in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of LON:GNS opened at GBX 2,228 ($29.11) on Friday. Genus has a one year low of GBX 1,652 ($21.59) and a one year high of GBX 2,597 ($33.93).

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply