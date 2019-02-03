Genus (GNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Genus to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,475 ($32.34) to GBX 2,630 ($34.37) in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

Get Genus alerts:

Shares of LON:GNS opened at GBX 2,228 ($29.11) on Friday. Genus has a one year low of GBX 1,652 ($21.59) and a one year high of GBX 2,597 ($33.93).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.