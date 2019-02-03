Gentex Co. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Gentex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Gentex stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. Gentex has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $453.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.41 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,513 shares in the company, valued at $447,558.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $513,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at $629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $632,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 22.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,889,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,953 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 107,810 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,990,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 56,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,320,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,428,000 after purchasing an additional 65,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

