Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) vs. CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) Head to Head Review

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -584.35% -96.12% CASI Pharmaceuticals N/A -30.70% -28.69%

Volatility and Risk

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $230,000.00 214.73 -$56.71 million ($1.98) -0.29 CASI Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$10.77 million ($0.18) -19.06

CASI Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genocea Biosciences. CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genocea Biosciences and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 601.63%. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.08%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats CASI Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. Its lead immuno-oncology program is GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical stage, designed to direct a patient's immune system to attack tumor. The company is also seeking partners to develop cancer vaccines targeting tumor-associated antigens and a vaccine targeting cancers caused by Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer. The company's late-stage clinical drug candidates, including EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma; MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkin's lymphoma. It also offers a portfolio of 25 U.S. food and drug administration-approved abbreviated new drug applications and 1 abbreviated new drug applications. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

