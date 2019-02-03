General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,325 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 153.3% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in General Electric by 2,862.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,151. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on General Electric from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Vertical Research raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

NYSE:GE opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

