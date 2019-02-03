General Electric (GE) Holdings Increased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,717,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,009,515 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.19% of General Electric worth $188,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in General Electric by 2,862.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Electric from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morningstar set a $16.10 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

NYSE GE opened at $10.19 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,151. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

