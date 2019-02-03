Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 60,748 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth $163,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 598.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 56,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $1,293,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNK. ValuEngine cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Maxim Group began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.24. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. Research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

