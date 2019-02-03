Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OGZPY) versus Premier Oil (PMOIY) Critical Survey

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) and Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gazprom PAO (EDR) and Premier Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazprom PAO (EDR) 13.21% 7.88% 5.25% Premier Oil N/A N/A N/A

Gazprom PAO (EDR) pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Premier Oil does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gazprom PAO (EDR) and Premier Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazprom PAO (EDR) $112.27 billion 0.05 $12.21 billion N/A N/A Premier Oil $1.06 billion 0.65 -$253.80 million N/A N/A

Gazprom PAO (EDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Oil.

Volatility & Risk

Gazprom PAO (EDR) has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Premier Oil has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Gazprom PAO (EDR) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gazprom PAO (EDR) and Premier Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazprom PAO (EDR) 0 0 0 0 N/A Premier Oil 0 2 1 0 2.33

Summary

Gazprom PAO (EDR) beats Premier Oil on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gazprom PAO (EDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments. It also produces coalbed methane; and owns Unified Gas Supply System, a gas transmission system totaling approximately 171.4 thousand kilometers that comprises 253 compressor stations with a total capacity of 46.7 thousand megawatts in Russia. In addition, the company operates underground gas storage facilities; operates oil refining and petrochemical complexes; generates and sells electric and heat energy; and produces and markets liquefied natural gas. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe. Premier Oil plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

