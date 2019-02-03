Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 853 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,396,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,670,511,000 after buying an additional 96,084 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in FedEx by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,983,666,000 after buying an additional 2,065,853 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,582,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,600,000 after buying an additional 197,188 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,617,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $871,106,000 after purchasing an additional 170,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,643,463 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $636,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX opened at $179.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $150.94 and a one year high of $266.67. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). FedEx had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,942.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

