Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Invests $1.93 Million in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. Alliant Energy makes up 2.2% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 24,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.50 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

LNT stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.58%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

