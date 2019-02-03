Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 8,858 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,858 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $20,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,316,000 after buying an additional 562,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,485,000 after acquiring an additional 413,929 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 381.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after buying an additional 204,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,203,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.15% of the company’s stock.
Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
