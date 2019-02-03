Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (INTC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $204,242,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $121,797,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $97,339,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Intel by 36.4% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,722,044 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $270,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intel by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,714,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $781,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $245,992.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,408,147.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $226,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,413 shares of company stock valued at $791,106. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Macquarie set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

