Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 13,125 Shares of J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.18% of J M Smucker worth $18,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.2% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Smucker bought 20,000 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.09 per share, with a total value of $2,061,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 681,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,244,185.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Smucker bought 11,000 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.26 per share, with a total value of $1,080,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 579,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,956,605.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,860. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.85.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

