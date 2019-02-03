Gabelli Reiterates Hold Rating for Murphy USA (MUSA)

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Gabelli in a note issued to investors on Friday. Gabelli also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s FY2020 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Murphy USA from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA opened at $73.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.75. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Murphy USA by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.