Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,230 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $22,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 134,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 52,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 20,644 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.32.

Several research firms have commented on TR. TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE POPS, CHILD'S PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLA'S, DOTS, JUNIOR MINTS, CHARLESTON CHEW, SUGAR DADDY, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, NIK-L-NIP, and TUTSI POP trademarks.

