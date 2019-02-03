Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Echostar Co. (SATS)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 749,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Echostar were worth $27,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SATS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Echostar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,300,000 after buying an additional 49,920 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of Echostar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in shares of Echostar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Echostar from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

SATS stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. Echostar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Echostar had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

