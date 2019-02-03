Gabelli Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for PolyOne Co. (POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Equities researchers at Gabelli cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PolyOne in a report issued on Thursday, January 31st. Gabelli analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. Gabelli also issued estimates for PolyOne’s FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get PolyOne alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

POL stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PolyOne has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.74.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.90 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PolyOne by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in PolyOne by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PolyOne by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in PolyOne by 4.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 31,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PolyOne by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.