FY2019 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Increased by Analyst (CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.68. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2020 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.38. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Macquarie downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.16.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $91.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4026 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $114,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

