FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway Issued By Seaport Global Securities (CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.30. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2020 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$116.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$121.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.85.

TSE:CNR opened at C$109.00 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$90.84 and a twelve month high of C$118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $79.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.5375 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 10,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.98, for a total value of C$1,146,685.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,512,270.38. Also, insider Douglas Allan Macdonald sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.45, for a total value of C$813,473.55.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

