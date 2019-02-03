FY2018 EPS Estimates for AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) Cut by Analyst

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for AXA Equitable in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.91. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AXA Equitable’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on AXA Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $18.52 on Friday. AXA Equitable has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in AXA Equitable by 11.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXA Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AXA Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in AXA Equitable by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AXA Equitable by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,181,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,337,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Axa sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $1,184,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

