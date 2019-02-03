FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 1,300 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 3.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 51.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 4.4% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BlackRock by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,134,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in BlackRock by 474.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.74, for a total transaction of $2,217,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 9,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $3,734,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,679 shares of company stock valued at $34,028,025 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BlackRock to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $607.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $575.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on BlackRock from $545.00 to $510.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (down previously from $559.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.03.

NYSE:BLK opened at $416.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.79 and a 12-month high of $578.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

