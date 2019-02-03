FTS International Inc (FTSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FTS International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. FTS International posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTS International will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FTS International.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of FTS International in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

NYSE:FTSI opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $906.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1.03. FTS International has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its position in shares of FTS International by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 2,321,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 430,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of FTS International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,544,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 379,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTS International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,544,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 379,696 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,062,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTS International by 4,479.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 163,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

