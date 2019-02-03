Frontera Energy (FEC) Price Target Cut to C$22.50

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its price target dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 93.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of Frontera Energy stock opened at C$11.60 on Friday. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of C$11.06 and a 52 week high of C$22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$479.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy will post 1.98999990736207 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Colombia and Peru. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 38 exploration and production blocks; and total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

