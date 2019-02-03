Fosun International Ltd Takes $639,000 Position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX)

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Fosun International Ltd owned 0.09% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,066,000 after buying an additional 195,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,834,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 72,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,834,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 72,640 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 974,268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,295,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,777 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period.

Shares of LXRX opened at $4.81 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,247.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

