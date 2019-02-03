Fosun International Ltd Invests $546,000 in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD) Stock

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 48.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 311.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,925,000 after purchasing an additional 497,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $6,708,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 243.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 238,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 169,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOLD shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Audentes Therapeutics from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. HC Wainwright set a $29.00 target price on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

BOLD stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $595,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,377.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $539,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,019.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Audentes Therapeutics Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

