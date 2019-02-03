Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) PT Raised to $44.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Loop Capital to $44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.92.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $44.90 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.08). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

