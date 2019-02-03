Ford Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.64 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 39,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,035,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,577 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 136,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 219,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ford Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.64 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/ford-financial-group-inc-takes-1-64-million-position-in-ishares-core-msci-eafe-etf-iefa.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.