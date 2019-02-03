Ford Financial Group Inc. Invests $249,000 in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 966.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $110.48 and a 1 year high of $184.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 49.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $6,424,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,092 shares in the company, valued at $57,394,031.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $452,302.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,640 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,449. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/ford-financial-group-inc-invests-249000-in-zebra-technologies-zbra.html.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.