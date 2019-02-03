Floor & Decor (FND) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on Floor & Decor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.06.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $435.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Vincent West sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 53.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 266.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after buying an additional 279,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $9,434,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 26.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,867,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,123,000 after buying an additional 394,326 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

