Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $49.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $54.94.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

