Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 737.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 346.3% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $50.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1374 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st.

