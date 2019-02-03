Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 8,000 Shares of State Street Corp (STT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 1,038.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in State Street by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $110.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

