Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $417,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 55,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 455.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 21,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after buying an additional 97,342 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $51.13 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $51.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1071 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

