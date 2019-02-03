Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter worth $103,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Raytheon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in Raytheon by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.58.

NYSE:RTN opened at $165.96 on Friday. Raytheon has a one year low of $144.27 and a one year high of $229.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

