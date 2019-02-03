Fiserv Inc (FISV) Holdings Lowered by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.50 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.49.

Shares of FISV opened at $82.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $62.76 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. Fiserv’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $3,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,674,635.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,106,000. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

