First Personal Financial Services Has $474,000 Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $45.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

