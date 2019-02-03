First National Trust Co Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 16,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 928,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 83,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,059,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,919,000 after purchasing an additional 344,278 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $49.89 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

