First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.1% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $130,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $48.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $57.19.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Merchants Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/first-merchants-corp-reduces-holdings-in-vanguard-ftse-all-world-ex-us-etf-veu.html.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.