First Manhattan Co. Sells 6,125 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.11% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 515,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after buying an additional 107,050 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 38.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 163.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 290,598 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,382,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,901,000 after buying an additional 154,175 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telephone & Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, CEO James W. Butman sold 42,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $1,537,881.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,288.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Douglas W. Chambers sold 16,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $564,900.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,828 shares in the company, valued at $440,385.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 173,495 shares of company stock valued at $6,141,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDS opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

