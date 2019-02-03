First Manhattan Co. Has $4.88 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 316,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 1,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $25,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,463.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,922 shares of company stock valued at $53,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TEVA opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

