First Manhattan Co. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Caleres Inc (CAL)

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.24% of Caleres worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caleres by 36.9% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Caleres by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caleres by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 67,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caleres by 48.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

CAL opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caleres Inc has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The textile maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Caleres had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Caleres announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback 2,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $30.00 target price on Caleres and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

