First Manhattan Co. Decreases Holdings in Match Group Inc (MTCH)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,460 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Match Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,436,000 after purchasing an additional 669,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,800,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,258,000 after purchasing an additional 447,057 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Match Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,675,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,006,000 after purchasing an additional 44,411 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Match Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,507,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,288,000 after purchasing an additional 198,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in Match Group by 26.9% during the third quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,224,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 259,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Nomura began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Match Group Inc has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.03 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 60.95% and a net margin of 21.24%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

