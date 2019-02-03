First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, FIG Partners Forecasts

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note issued on Thursday, January 31st. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. FIG Partners also issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

FIBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.90 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.15.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $41,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,611.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $501,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $745,898. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.