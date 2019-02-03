First Command Financial Services Inc. Purchases 850 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total value of $360,517.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,908,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,786.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.58.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $187.07 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.31 and a 52 week high of $210.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a return on equity of 63.99% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/first-command-financial-services-inc-purchases-850-shares-of-amgen-inc-amgn.html.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.