First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $181.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $51,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne bought 5,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $99,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 24.8% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 45.0% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 32,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.