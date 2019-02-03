First Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Mastercard by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Mastercard by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 1,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $213.77 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $156.80 and a one year high of $225.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 121.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,234.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.58.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

