First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on February 26th

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

First Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $32.55 on Friday. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $482.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 17.61%. Research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FBMS shares. Stephens set a $39.00 price target on First Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

In other First Bancshares news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $192,216.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,641.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

