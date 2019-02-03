FireEye Inc (FEYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. FireEye reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FireEye.

FEYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FireEye from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.94. 4,660,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,558. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.07. FireEye has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $96,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $57,734.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 711,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,285,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,643 shares of company stock worth $279,708. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FireEye in the third quarter valued at $75,475,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FireEye by 41.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212,043 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $54,605,000 after acquiring an additional 939,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in FireEye by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,137,591 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $274,339,000 after acquiring an additional 579,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FireEye by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,137,591 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $274,339,000 after acquiring an additional 579,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in FireEye in the third quarter valued at $8,087,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

