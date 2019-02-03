Financial Survey: Genworth Financial (GNW) versus Independence (IHC)

Independence (NYSE:IHC) and Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Independence alerts:

This table compares Independence and Genworth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence 11.91% 11.56% 4.88% Genworth Financial 9.89% 5.35% 0.77%

Independence has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genworth Financial has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Independence shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Genworth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Independence shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Genworth Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Independence pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Genworth Financial does not pay a dividend. Independence has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Independence and Genworth Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence 0 0 0 0 N/A Genworth Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Genworth Financial has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.31%. Given Genworth Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genworth Financial is more favorable than Independence.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independence and Genworth Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence $320.49 million 1.63 $42.04 million N/A N/A Genworth Financial $8.30 billion 0.29 $817.00 million $1.39 3.48

Genworth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Independence.

Summary

Independence beats Genworth Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage. It also provides supplemental products, including hospital indemnity, fixed indemnity limited benefit, critical illness, accident medical coverage, and life insurance products to individuals and families; and pet insurance and occupational accident insurance products. In addition, the company offers group long-term and short-term disability products to employers that provide benefit to their employees; New York short-term disability plan that offers temporary cash payments to replace wages lost; and group term life products, such as group term life, accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D), supplemental life and AD&D, and dependent life products. Independence Holding Company markets its products through independent and affiliated brokers, producers, and agents in 50 states of the United States, the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Independence Holding Company is a subsidiary of Geneve Holdings, Inc.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. The Canada Mortgage Insurance segment provides flow mortgage insurance; and bulk mortgage insurance products and services that aid in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets, as well as helps lenders manage capital and risk in Canada. The Australia Mortgage Insurance segment offers flow mortgage insurance and bulk mortgage insurance that aids in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets and helps lenders manage capital and risk. The U.S. Life Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products and fixed annuity products in the United States. The Runoff segment covers non-strategic products, which primarily include variable annuity, variable life insurance, institutional, corporate-owned life insurance, and accident and health insurance products. This segment's institutional products include funding agreements, funding agreements backing notes, and guaranteed investment contracts. It distributes its products and services primarily through appointed independent producers and employer groups. Genworth Financial, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.